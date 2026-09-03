Pakistan returns to dollar bond market with $3 billion sale
Business
Pakistan has raised $3 billion by selling international bonds, showing that global investors are feeling more confident about the country's economy.
The deal included $1.75 billion in five-year debt at a yield of 7.75% and $1.25 billion in 10-year bonds (at 8.25%), marking Pakistan's return to the dollar bond market after it tapped investors earlier this year.
Moody's and S&P upgrade Pakistan's ratings
Recent credit rating upgrades from Moody's and S&P have helped boost Pakistan's reputation with investors, after the government took steps to improve its finances.
These moves signal growing appetite for the nation's assets.