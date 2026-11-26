Pakistan Stock Exchange to launch monthly options by June 2027
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), backed by a China-led group, plans to roll out monthly stock options by June 2027.
This is a big step to give investors more ways to trade, especially as the KSE-100 Index has soared 201% in just three years.
The exact stocks for these options aren't picked yet, but PSX will use its partnership's tech know-how to make it happen.
Pakistan Stock Exchange plans European-style options
PSX is hoping these new options will boost trading and make the market even livelier.
Retail investors are already flocking in, up 47% in the first 10 months of the year.
The new "European-style" options (which you can only use at expiration) are inspired by India's changes and aim to keep things simple for newcomers while making investing more interesting for everyone.