Pakistan teams up with Trump-linked crypto firm for digital payments
Business
Pakistan just announced a partnership with SC Financial Technologies—an entity linked to World Liberty Financial, the crypto business associated with US President Donald Trump's family—to explore the use of the $1 stablecoin for cross-border payments.
The move is part of Pakistan's push to bring digital currencies into its financial system and make sending money home easier for people working abroad.
Announced during visit from World Liberty CEO
The deal was made official on January 14, 2026, when Zach Witkoff, CEO of both World Liberty and SC Financial Technologies, visited Pakistan to talk digital payments with top officials.
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb called it a big step forward for innovation that fits national interests.