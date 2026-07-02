Palantir CEO Alex Karp blasts AI token pricing and hype

Alex Karp denies drug use rumors

Karp addressed rumors about drug use during his public appearances with a bit of humor: "that apparently is on drugs, the one thing I don't do."

On politics, he shared that he was "kicked out" of the Democratic Party for not supporting far-left ideas but criticized both sides for ignoring real issues.

He also described himself as "most publicly supportive CEO of Israel," while still acknowledging criticisms of the country.