Palantir CEO Alex Karp blasts AI token pricing and hype
Palantir CEO Alex Karp didn't hold back in a recent CNBC interview, calling out leading AI firms like Anthropic for their confusing token-based pricing.
He said these models frustrate US businesses and put intellectual property at risk, adding that these people are livid.
Karp also thinks the hype around AI is overblown and called proposed taxes on AI companies both unfair and useless for fixing inequality.
Alex Karp denies drug use rumors
Karp addressed rumors about drug use during his public appearances with a bit of humor: "that apparently is on drugs, the one thing I don't do."
On politics, he shared that he was "kicked out" of the Democratic Party for not supporting far-left ideas but criticized both sides for ignoring real issues.
He also described himself as "most publicly supportive CEO of Israel," while still acknowledging criticisms of the country.