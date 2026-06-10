Palantir CEO Alex Karp criticizes frontier AI labs for token-maxxing
Palantir CEO Alex Karp isn't impressed with how frontier AI labs are working right now.
In a recent interview, he said too many firms are focused on "token-maxxing," basically pushing lots of AI activity to look busy instead of actually helping businesses solve real problems.
He thinks these generic tools aren't what companies need.
Palantir's Karp urges custom AI tools
Karp believes the real power of AI comes from building custom tools that fit each business—not just rolling out one-size-fits-all models.
He also pointed out that as more companies use AI, costs can quickly add up.
Plus, he warned leaders not to celebrate job cuts caused by automation. With roughly 117,000 tech layoffs this year alone, he says handling workforce changes carefully is key to avoiding backlash and bigger social risks.