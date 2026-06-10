Palantir CEO Alex Karp criticizes frontier AI labs for token-maxxing

Palantir's Karp urges custom AI tools

Karp believes the real power of AI comes from building custom tools that fit each business—not just rolling out one-size-fits-all models.

He also pointed out that as more companies use AI, costs can quickly add up.

Plus, he warned leaders not to celebrate job cuts caused by automation. With roughly 117,000 tech layoffs this year alone, he says handling workforce changes carefully is key to avoiding backlash and bigger social risks.