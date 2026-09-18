Palantir CEO Alex Karp says OpenAI and Anthropic seek nationalization
Business
Palantir CEO Alex Karp is calling out big AI firms like OpenAI and Anthropic for asking the government to step in and "nationalize" them (basically, hand over control) to dodge responsibility if things go wrong.
He told CNBC that using regulation as a shield just makes it harder to hold anyone accountable in this fast-moving tech space.
Alex Karp warns AI data misuse
Karp also pointed out worries about AI companies possibly misusing private data, mentioning OpenAI's claim of solving a tough math problem with data that might not have been theirs.
He believes tech companies should own up to their actions instead of expecting the government to bail them out, warning that ignoring these issues could hurt investors and make it tougher for new AI firms to go public.