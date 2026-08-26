Palantir CEO Alex Karp urges 'AI sovereignty' amid boot camp

Palantir's approach lets companies fully own their AI tools and keep their data private: no middlemen or "language labs" running the show.

Head of Business Development Kevin Kawasaki put it simply: "Your data, your model, not ours, not someone else's, you're not handing it over to anyone else."

Instead of charging by usage like others, Palantir uses outcome-based pricing and even rolled out a nine-point manifesto plus boot camp to help customers actually achieve this kind of AI independence.