Palantir CEO Alex Karp urges 'AI sovereignty' amid boot camp
Palantir CEO Alex Karp is calling for "AI sovereignty," urging businesses to control their own AI systems and data instead of leaving all the power with a few big Silicon Valley players.
Speaking at a recent company boot camp, Karp argued that society works best when value isn't concentrated in just a handful of hands.
Palantir offers customer-owned AI outcome-based pricing
Palantir's approach lets companies fully own their AI tools and keep their data private: no middlemen or "language labs" running the show.
Head of Business Development Kevin Kawasaki put it simply: "Your data, your model, not ours, not someone else's, you're not handing it over to anyone else."
Instead of charging by usage like others, Palantir uses outcome-based pricing and even rolled out a nine-point manifesto plus boot camp to help customers actually achieve this kind of AI independence.