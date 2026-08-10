Palantir CEO Alex Karp warns AI firms create customer dependence
Palantir CEO Alex Karp is taking aim at big AI players like OpenAI and Anthropic, saying they're making businesses too reliant on their technology.
In a recent interview, Karp argued these companies push firms to pour money into AI tools while giving up control over their own data and ideas.
He described this as creating a dependence that could leave businesses less profitable and stuck depending on outside AI suppliers.
Palantir CEO backs open-weight AI models
Karp also criticized token-based pricing, which he feels mainly benefits the AI companies.
Instead, he's pushing for open-weight AI models: these let organizations actually see and tweak the model's underlying weights, so they can shape the tech to fit their needs.
He believes this approach gives businesses more freedom and is better for security overall.