Palantir employees criticize Eliano Younes's AI video with grim imagery
Palantir Technologies is dealing with employee backlash after a top executive, Eliano Younes, shared an AI-generated video showing the company logo alongside bloody crosses and the grim reaper.
The video, a since-deleted post, sparked heated debates inside the company. Many employees felt the dark imagery crossed a line, especially since Palantir works with sensitive clients like children's hospitals.
Provocative marketing aggravates ICE partnership unease
This incident has made things even more tense at Palantir, where some staff already feel uneasy about its partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
One employee has openly called ICE "the bad guys" and said they're ashamed of these connections.
The company's habit of using provocative marketing has long frustrated workers who think it doesn't fit with Palantir's serious responsibilities.