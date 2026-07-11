Palantir employees criticize Eliano Younes's AI video with grim imagery

Provocative marketing aggravates ICE partnership unease

This incident has made things even more tense at Palantir, where some staff already feel uneasy about its partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

One employee has openly called ICE "the bad guys" and said they're ashamed of these connections.

The company's habit of using provocative marketing has long frustrated workers who think it doesn't fit with Palantir's serious responsibilities.