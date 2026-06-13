Palantir has faced a legal setback in Switzerland

Ruling details

Palantir to pay 95% of court costs

The court has ordered Palantir to pay 95% of the SFr9,000 ($11,000) court costs and an additional SFr9,900 in legal expenses to Republik. Neither Republik nor WAV are large outlets and the court case consumed a significant amount of their resources. Jennifer Steiner, co-founder of WAV and one of the investigators said, "It was a lot of work and time invested. After four months waiting for a verdict, it's good to have such a ruling now."