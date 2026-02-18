Palantir moves headquarters to Miami, leaving Denver
Palantir Technologies just moved its headquarters from Denver to Miami—its second big move in six years, after leaving Silicon Valley for Denver back in 2020.
This is part of a growing wave of tech companies heading to states with lower taxes and more business-friendly politics.
Miami's rise as a tech hub
Miami is quickly becoming a new hotspot for tech, with big names like Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel also setting up shop there.
The move signals a real shift in where tech power is centered in the US—challenging the old dominance of places like Silicon Valley and giving Miami fresh credibility as a serious tech hub.