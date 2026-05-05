Palantir raises 2026 revenue forecast to about $7.65 billion
Palantir just raised its 2026 revenue forecast to about $7.65 billion, up from the earlier $7.2 billion target.
This comes after a standout first quarter. Revenue jumped 85% to $1.63 billion, beating what Wall Street expected.
CEO Alex Karp called the US market a "constant core" for Palantir's growth, highlighting how central it is to its plans.
Palantir Q1 US government revenue $687 million
A huge chunk of Palantir's success came from US government contracts, with first-quarter revenue hit $687 million, up 84%.
Palantir's Maven AI system is set to become an official program of record for the Pentagon, which helps analyze battlefield data), pretty much locking in steady use for now.
On the commercial side, US revenue soared 133% as more industries jump on AI tools, including a fresh $300 million deal with the US Department of Agriculture.
Palantir shares dip despite EPS beat
Palantir posted first-quarter earnings of 33 cents a share (better than the expected 28 cents a share), but shares dipped slightly after-hours since costs are set to rise in 2026 as it invests more in new products and talent.
Still, strong demand for its AI services shows it is not slowing down anytime soon.