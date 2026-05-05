Palantir raises 2026 revenue forecast to about $7.65 billion

Palantir Q1 US government revenue $687 million

A huge chunk of Palantir's success came from US government contracts, with first-quarter revenue hit $687 million, up 84%.

Palantir's Maven AI system is set to become an official program of record for the Pentagon, which helps analyze battlefield data), pretty much locking in steady use for now.

On the commercial side, US revenue soared 133% as more industries jump on AI tools, including a fresh $300 million deal with the US Department of Agriculture.