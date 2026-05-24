Palo Alto Networks CEO Arora calls AI mass layoffs fallacy
Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora says the idea that AI will cause mass layoffs is a "fallacy."
On a recent podcast, he explained that AI-driven productivity actually helps companies take on more projects and fuels demand for new hires.
In his words: "No, I need more," pushing back against the typical layoff predictions.
Palo Alto Networks added 959 employees
Arora pointed out that while some firms are cutting jobs, some are hiring people with fresh AI skills instead of downsizing.
Palo Alto Networks itself added 959 employees in the first two quarters of fiscal 2026, even as other tech companies laid people off.
He also reassured listeners that AI can make software development and testing more efficient, and that cybersecurity is not likely to be collateral damage in the AI wave.