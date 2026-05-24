Palo Alto Networks CEO Arora calls AI mass layoffs fallacy

Palo Alto Networks added 959 employees

Arora pointed out that while some firms are cutting jobs, some are hiring people with fresh AI skills instead of downsizing.

Palo Alto Networks itself added 959 employees in the first two quarters of fiscal 2026, even as other tech companies laid people off.

He also reassured listeners that AI can make software development and testing more efficient, and that cybersecurity is not likely to be collateral damage in the AI wave.