Palo Alto Networks CEO Arora calls for LLM fee cuts Business Jul 11, 2026

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora thinks AI is just too expensive right now.

In a CNBC interview, he said high costs are holding back wider use, especially since AI isn't living up to its promise of automating human work.

Arora wants fees for large language models (LLMs) cut by 20% by 2027 (and by 90% by 2028) so businesses actually get value from AI.