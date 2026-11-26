Palo Alto Networks CEO urges India to make AI accessible
Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, thinks India should make AI accessible to everyone instead of trying to outspend the US and China on high-end tech.
At ET Conversations, he said, "We still have to do a lot of fundamental work, to get the data right, to get in the right place, because we can actually leverage the diffusion of AI. I would get our fundamentals right." highlighting how it could really improve health care and education for more people.
Kalyan Krishnamurthy exits amid IPO delay
Flipkart's longtime group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy is leaving after more than 11 years.
His exit comes as Flipkart delays its IPO: Walmart wants the company to hit profit targets first.
During his time, Flipkart branched into travel with Cleartrip and launched Shopsy, and started Flipkart Minutes, its 10-minute delivery service, but now faces tougher market competition and big changes ahead.