Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, thinks India should make AI accessible to everyone instead of trying to outspend the US and China on high-end tech.

At ET Conversations, he said, "We still have to do a lot of fundamental work, to get the data right, to get in the right place, because we can actually leverage the diffusion of AI. I would get our fundamentals right." highlighting how it could really improve health care and education for more people.