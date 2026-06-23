Palo Alto Networks expands India operations to combat AI threats
Palo Alto Networks is ramping up its India operations to help fight the surge in cyber threats fueled by artificial intelligence.
According to President William D Jenkins Jr. Indian companies, especially in banking, telecom, and infrastructure, are stepping up their defenses.
He says AI is increasingly pushing small businesses to take cyber security seriously.
Palo Alto India earned ₹1,293.9 cr
India is now a major player for Palo Alto, with local operations bringing in ₹1,293.9 crore in FY25 and three of Palo Alto Networks's largest deals in Asia have come from India.
The company works closely with partners like Airtel Business, Tata Communications, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra.
Anthropic's Mythos spots vulnerabilities, risks misuse
New AI models like Anthropic's Mythos are helping spot more vulnerabilities, but can also make cyberattacks easier if misused.
This has pushed even smaller Indian businesses to adopt tougher security measures, thanks in part to strict tech regulations that make advanced protection a must-have across industries.