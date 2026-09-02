Palo Alto Networks posts stronger Q4, to acquire AI-native console
Palo Alto Networks just posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results and revealed it's buying Console, an AI-native platform.
With more companies using AI, Palo Alto says there's a bigger need for smarter cybersecurity to keep up with new threats.
Palo Alto Networks $3.41B EPS$1.02 FY27$14.20B
The company pulled in $3.41 billion in revenue this quarter, beating forecasts, and its adjusted earnings per share hit $1.02, higher than expected.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, it's predicting even bigger numbers: up to $14.20 billion in revenue and profits per share above market estimates.
Nikesh Arora: Console enables agentic workflows
By acquiring Console, Palo Alto is doubling down on using AI to fight cyber risks.
CEO Nikesh Arora explained that Console lets organizations "build agentic workflows in natural language," making it easier to spot and fix problems fast.
It's all about staying ahead as threats get smarter.