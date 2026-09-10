Pam Kaur to step down as HSBC CFO by 2027
Pam Kaur, HSBC's first female chief financial officer, is set to step down by 2027.
She joined the bank in late 2024 and played a big part in reshaping HSBC, splitting it into East and West divisions, cutting costs, and exiting some markets.
Even after stepping down from the full-time role of Group CFO and executive director, she'll take on an advisory role to support Group CEO Georges Elhedery on ongoing strategic projects.
Kaur departure adds to HSBC exits
Kaur's departure adds to a wave of recent leadership changes at HSBC.
Longtime executives like Edward Moncreiffe, HSBC's global chief executive for the insurance business, Gerry Keefe, former head of banking for Europe and the Americas, and Lisa McGeough, former US banking chief, have all exited recently, marking a period of transition for the bank.