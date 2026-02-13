Panasonic aims to make India its largest AC market globally
Business
Panasonic is betting big on India, aiming to make it their largest air-conditioner market worldwide in the next 5-7 years.
With most Indian homes still without ACs, the company sees major growth ahead.
Panasonic to double local manufacturing by fiscal 2028
To meet rising demand, Panasonic plans to double its AC manufacturing in India by fiscal 2028—up to two million units a year.
They just dropped 57 new models for 2026, starting at ₹32,490 and featuring DustBuster tech that helps keep cooling smooth and dust-free.
Panasonic's plans in context of India's growing AC market
Right now, Panasonic holds about 6.7% of India's $5 billion room AC market but wants to boost that to 8% in calendar 2026.
With the Indian AC industry projected to roughly double, Panasonic's all-in on making cool comfort more accessible across the country.