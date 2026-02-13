Panasonic aims to make India its largest AC market globally

To meet rising demand, Panasonic plans to double its AC manufacturing in India by fiscal 2028—up to two million units a year. They just dropped 57 new models for 2026, starting at ₹32,490 and featuring DustBuster tech that helps keep cooling smooth and dust-free.

Panasonic's plans in context of India's growing AC market

Right now, Panasonic holds about 6.7% of India's $5 billion room AC market but wants to boost that to 8% in calendar 2026.

With the Indian AC industry projected to roughly double, Panasonic's all-in on making cool comfort more accessible across the country.