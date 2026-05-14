Panda Express plans 2027 India launch amid $125B market surge
India's food scene is getting a major upgrade, with the market set to jump from $78 billion in 2025 to $125 billion by 2030.
Big global fast-food names are taking notice: Panda Express is the latest, planning to launch in 2027 with affordable Chinese meals (₹300 to ₹500 per person) through Trimex Foods.
Vaibhav Kaushish says brands localize menus
Panda Express wants to serve urban crowds and fill the gap between fancy restaurants and basic food courts.
As Trimex Foods's chief operating officer, Vaibhav Kaushish, puts it, brands are learning from past mistakes: think Papa John's and others now focusing on local flavors and wallet-friendly prices.
Food delivery apps and local tie-ups are also helping big names like The Cheesecake Factory enter the market, while McDonald's and Domino's keep growing strong.