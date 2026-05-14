Panda Express plans 2027 India launch amid $125B market surge

Vaibhav Kaushish says brands localize menus

Panda Express wants to serve urban crowds and fill the gap between fancy restaurants and basic food courts.

As Trimex Foods's chief operating officer, Vaibhav Kaushish, puts it, brands are learning from past mistakes: think Papa John's and others now focusing on local flavors and wallet-friendly prices.

Food delivery apps and local tie-ups are also helping big names like The Cheesecake Factory enter the market, while McDonald's and Domino's keep growing strong.