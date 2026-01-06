Pandorum and Nucelion team up to tackle blindness with new eye therapies

Pandorum's Kuragenx platform uses exosomes from stem cells—tiny messengers that can calm inflammation and help tissue heal. In animal trials, their special eye drops actually helped regrow corneal tissue and nerves in just three months. With $18 million in new funding, Pandorum is also exploring ways these therapies could help with liver and lung damage.

Why does it matter?

This partnership isn't just about science—it's about getting breakthrough treatments to people faster.

With US FDA talks already underway, human trials are anticipated as part of their ongoing development efforts.

For anyone interested in biotech or how medicine is evolving, this is a glimpse into the future of healing blindness—and maybe more.