Sensex, Nifty slide as investors cash out
Business
The Indian stock market had a rough Tuesday, with both Sensex and Nifty taking a noticeable dip—Sensex dropped over 400 points and Nifty fell by 133.
This was mostly because investors decided to lock in profits from big names like Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.
Global worries and economic uncertainty added to the cautious mood.
Sectors see mixed results, market stays cautious
Oil & Gas stocks slipped nearly 2%, but healthcare, pharma, and metals managed some gains. Defense stocks also saw profit booking.
Out of more than 3,000 stocks traded on the NSE, declines outnumbered advances by quite a bit, and 76 stocks hit their lowest point in a year—showing just how wary investors are feeling right now.