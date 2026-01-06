You can now perform in-app UPI payments on Zepto
What's the story
Zepto, a quick commerce company, has launched an in-app unified payments interface (UPI) feature. The new addition lets users make UPI payments directly within the Zepto app, without having to switch to third-party payment apps like Google Pay or PhonePe. The move comes as major delivery platforms are increasingly integrating payment systems into their apps for a smoother checkout experience and less reliance on external UPI services.
User convenience
In-app UPI feature enhances user experience
The launch of the in-app UPI feature is part of Zepto's strategy to improve user experience. The update promises a faster checkout process with several payment options, including UPI, cards, net banking, and the Zepto Wallet for instant refunds and one-tap payments.
Market alignment
Zepto's new feature matches industry trends
The introduction of in-app UPI payments by Zepto puts it on par with competitors like Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit. These companies have also introduced their own in-app UPI flows for quick checkouts. This trend highlights a larger shift among leading consumer internet platforms toward internalizing payment systems as a strategic move to improve order completion rates, especially during peak demand periods.
Operational efficiency
The facility improves transaction visibility
Internalizing UPI payments also gives platforms like Zepto more visibility into transaction flows. It reduces their dependence on external apps they don't control, which is especially important in high-frequency businesses such as food delivery and quick commerce. This move aligns with Zepto's larger strategy of speed and reliability as it continues to expand its dark store network and order volumes across India.