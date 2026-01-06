You can now perform in-app UPI payments on Zepto

Zepto , a quick commerce company, has launched an in-app unified payments interface (UPI) feature. The new addition lets users make UPI payments directly within the Zepto app, without having to switch to third-party payment apps like Google Pay or PhonePe. The move comes as major delivery platforms are increasingly integrating payment systems into their apps for a smoother checkout experience and less reliance on external UPI services.

User convenience In-app UPI feature enhances user experience The launch of the in-app UPI feature is part of Zepto's strategy to improve user experience. The update promises a faster checkout process with several payment options, including UPI, cards, net banking, and the Zepto Wallet for instant refunds and one-tap payments.

Market alignment Zepto's new feature matches industry trends The introduction of in-app UPI payments by Zepto puts it on par with competitors like Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit. These companies have also introduced their own in-app UPI flows for quick checkouts. This trend highlights a larger shift among leading consumer internet platforms toward internalizing payment systems as a strategic move to improve order completion rates, especially during peak demand periods.