Pankaj Chaudhary: India's debt-to-GDP 58.2% in FY26 (FY2025-26), debt servicing eased

Government spending on big projects reached ₹17.15 lakh crore as a budget estimate for 2026-27, actually topping the fiscal deficit for the year.

During FY21-FY26 (FY2020-21 to FY2025-26), ₹44.03 lakh crore was spent on things like roads, railways, and digital networks.

Looking ahead, total government debt is expected to rise as more funds are pumped into growth-focused projects like PM GatiShakti and National Logistics Policy, moves that are helping create jobs and attract private investment along the way.