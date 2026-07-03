Pantomath Group's The Wealth Company appoints Unmesh Kulkarni managing director

Unmesh Kulkarni's senior roles and qualifications

Kulkarni has held senior roles at DSP Merrill Lynch, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ICICI Bank International Private Banking, and was most recently Head - Markets and Investment Management at Julius Baer India.

He studied at IIT Kharagpur (B.Tech. (Hons)) and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Calcutta.

Excited about his new role, Kulkarni said he looks forward to leveraging his experience across wealth management, product development and capital markets to build innovative and client-centric solutions.