Pantomath Group's The Wealth Company appoints Unmesh Kulkarni managing director
The Wealth Company, part of Pantomath Group, just tapped Unmesh Kulkarni as its new managing director.
With 29 years of experience and a history of launching big-name wealth management businesses like Merrill Lynch and Julius Baer in India, Kulkarni is set to lead the company's product strategy and push for fresh innovation.
Unmesh Kulkarni's senior roles and qualifications
Kulkarni has held senior roles at DSP Merrill Lynch, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ICICI Bank International Private Banking, and was most recently Head - Markets and Investment Management at Julius Baer India.
He studied at IIT Kharagpur (B.Tech. (Hons)) and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Calcutta.
Excited about his new role, Kulkarni said he looks forward to leveraging his experience across wealth management, product development and capital markets to build innovative and client-centric solutions.