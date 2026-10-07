Parallel Systems raises $100 million for driverless freight trains
Business
A group of former SpaceX engineers just raised $100 million for their startup, Parallel Systems, to build self-driving, battery-powered freight trains.
These new rail vehicles can travel up to 805km without a driver and are designed to work solo or in groups, making yard operations simpler and more efficient.
Parallel Systems testing near Savannah port
Parallel's tech is already being tested near Georgia's Port of Savannah after getting the green light from regulators.
The idea is to cut down port congestion and help move goods faster.
If it works out, these trains could help trucking companies handle more deliveries and reduce traffic jams, shaking up how short-haul freight moves across the country.