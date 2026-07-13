Will Paramount move out of California?
What's the story
Paramount is reportedly contemplating a move from California, as the state prepares to sue over its proposed $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The news was first reported by Semafor, which cited "friends and advisers" close to Paramount chief David Ellison. They have been pushing him to consider relocating his corporate headquarters outside the state.
Legal challenges
Ellison being pressured to move headquarters
The potential relocation comes as California and other states prepare to sue over the merger.
If Attorney General Rob Bonta goes ahead with the lawsuit, Ellison could be pushed to consider moving his headquarters out of state, taking with him $30 billion in planned spending.
However, no final decision has been made on this possible move yet.
Strategic moves
Paramount's expanding footprint outside California
Despite the uncertainty, it's worth noting that Paramount has already expanded its footprint beyond California.
Last year, the studio signed a 10-year lease for over 285,000 square feet at 1888 Studios's production campus in Bayonne, New Jersey.
This move could make Paramount eligible for a tax credit of up to 40% on films and TV shows produced in the state.
Legal front
California and other states preparing lawsuit against merger
California is leading the charge in a potential lawsuit to block the merger, with New York, Washington and Connecticut joining in.
The draft of the lawsuit reportedly claims that the merger would hurt competition for major movies, among other things.
In response, Paramount has maintained that this deal will actually boost competition in Hollywood by allowing them to compete against tech giants including Netflix, Amazon and Apple.
Approval status
Paramount ready to address antitrust issues
Paramount is confident that the facts and law back this transaction, and they will continue to defend it vigorously.
The studio has also said they are ready to address any legitimate antitrust issues with regulators around the world still considering the merger.
Notably, last month, news broke that the European Commission is likely to approve this merger before opening an in-depth probe.