Paramount plans $1.5B California investment in $81B Warner merger
Business
Paramount is looking to drop $1.5 billion in California as part of its plan to merge with Warner Bros. Discovery in an $81 billion deal.
This big move would bring networks like HBO, CBS, and CNN together, but it's facing pushback from state attorneys general worried about too much media power under one roof.
Paramount vows California commitments, faces protests
To ease concerns, Paramount says it will keep its studios in California and make 30 movies a year, plus protect CNN's editorial independence.
Still, there have been protests in Oakland and calls for more legal action against the merger.
Meanwhile, Paramount has to pay fees if the deal drags on, and it is asking challengers for a nearly $1.9 billion bond just in case things go south.