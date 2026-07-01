Paramount Skydance seeks EU approval for Warner Bros. Discovery takeover

Paramount may drop Universal Pictures distribution

Details on Paramount's fixes are under wraps, but word is they might ditch their film distribution partnership with Universal Pictures, something that could calm worries from European cinema operators about competition.

Meanwhile, even though US federal officials have signed off, states like California and New York are gearing up to challenge the merger in court.

The UK is also getting involved due to worries about how the deal could affect news, kids' shows, and streaming services.