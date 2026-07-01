Paramount Skydance seeks EU approval for Warner Bros. Discovery takeover
Paramount Skydance is trying to smooth things over with the European Commission so its $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery can go through.
The company says it's addressed all the EU's concerns and hopes for a quick green light.
The commission has pushed its decision back to July 22, giving itself more time to review Paramount's proposals.
Paramount may drop Universal Pictures distribution
Details on Paramount's fixes are under wraps, but word is they might ditch their film distribution partnership with Universal Pictures, something that could calm worries from European cinema operators about competition.
Meanwhile, even though US federal officials have signed off, states like California and New York are gearing up to challenge the merger in court.
The UK is also getting involved due to worries about how the deal could affect news, kids' shows, and streaming services.