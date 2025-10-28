Next Article
Paramount Skydance to cut 1,000 jobs post merger
Paramount Skydance is letting go of 1,000 employees as part of a major shake-up following its $8.4 billion merger with Paramount Global back in August 2025.
This is just the first step, with a total of 2,000 jobs expected to be cut as the company works toward saving $2 billion and streamlining operations.
Layoffs began earlier this year
More details on how this restructuring will play out are coming on November 10 during their next earnings report.
The plan, led by Ellison and President Jeff Shell (with help from consulting firm Bain & Co), is all about making Paramount's many brands—like CBS and Paramount+—run smoother together.
Earlier this year, there was already a smaller round of layoffs, showing just how much the company is trying to adapt in a changing industry.