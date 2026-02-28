Paramount to acquire Warner Bros in $110B deal

Deal includes taking on $29B debt

Paramount's $31-per-share bid beat out Netflix's $27.75, and they even upped the breakup fee to $7 billion to seal the deal.

The merger includes taking on $29 billion in debt but gives Paramount access to big franchises and opens up possibilities like combining HBO Max with Paramount+.

Expect more content and some serious streaming competition ahead—though regulators might have something to say about it first.