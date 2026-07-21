Paramount's $110B merger with Warner Bros has been temporarily paused
What's the story
The proposed $110 billion merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery has been temporarily halted by a US federal judge. The decision comes after a coalition of 12 state attorneys general filed a lawsuit to block the deal. US District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin of California's Northern District issued a temporary restraining order preventing Paramount from finalizing the merger.
Deal details
Deal would unite 2 major film studios and streaming services
The merger, if approved, would bring together two film studios, two streaming services, and two news organizations under the leadership of David Ellison.
He is the son of billionaire tech mogul Larry Ellison.
The restraining order issued by Judge Martinez-Olguin will be in effect for 14 days.
A hearing on the states' request for a preliminary injunction to halt the deal has been set for August 3.
Legal arguments
Merger could harm audiences across US, says California AG
The plaintiffs, led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, filed a lawsuit on July 13. They argue that the merger would "extinguish competition" in Hollywood.
Bonta said in a statement accompanying the court filing, "The unlawful merger of these two entertainment behemoths would lead to higher prices, lower quality, and less content for film and television."
He added it would ultimately harm audiences across US.
Antitrust concerns
States argue merger violates Clayton Antitrust Act
The states argue that the merger violates Section 7 of the Clayton Antitrust Act of 1914, a federal law against mergers that could significantly reduce competition.
They contend it would lessen competition in three areas: wide-release theatrical film distribution, anticipated top-grossing movie distribution, and the market for distributing basic cable channels to cable and satellite providers.
Defense strategy
Paramount denies allegations, calls them 'baseless'
Paramount has strongly denied the allegations, calling them "wrong on both the facts and the law."
A spokesperson for the company said they are confident that evidence will prove these antitrust arguments are baseless.
The company has already received approval from the Justice Department and similar clearances from other countries like Australia and China.
Hurdles ahead
Deal faces multiple challenges
The state-driven lawsuit is the biggest threat to the deal so far, but it's not the only obstacle.
The European Union's antitrust watchdog is reviewing the merger, while a British culture secretary has expressed her intent to intervene due to fears over media ownership concentration.
Paramount has also agreed to pay Warner Bros shareholders a "ticking fee" of $0.25 per share every quarter if the transaction isn't completed by September 30, potentially costing over $600 million per quarter.