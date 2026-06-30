Paramount's $110B Warner Bros. Discovery bid draws Lisa Nandy scrutiny

Ofcom and CMA may investigate merger

Nandy has said she is "minded to" ask Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority to investigate how this merger might affect UK media.

She also pointed out that current laws don't really cover streaming services in these kinds of deals, so some legal updates could be on the way.

Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery have until July 6 to respond before a formal investigation starts.

Meanwhile, Europe looks set to approve the deal with conditions, and US regulators have already given it the green light.