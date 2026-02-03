Parliament clears IBC Bill 2025 for faster insolvency resolution
Business
India's government just rolled out the IBC (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aiming to make insolvency cases move faster and smoother.
Now, if a creditor can prove a company defaulted, the tribunal has to act within 14 days—no more endless waiting.
Quicker business fixes and better recoveries
These updates mean creditors get more power to start resolutions (even outside court), liquidation gets wrapped up in half the time, and, separately, new tech-backed tax rules kick in on April 1, 2026.
There's also extra support for state infrastructure and some relief for SEZs.
Bottom line: quicker business fixes, better recoveries, and hopefully a stronger economy for everyone.