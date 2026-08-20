Parliament clears Mines and Minerals Amendment Act to standardize levies
The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, just cleared Parliament.
It is set to fix issues like non-uniform state taxes and unexpected cesses that have made mining complicated in India.
FICCI Mining Committee Chair and NMDC CMD Amitava Mukherjee said these changes should make mining cheaper, less risky, and more attractive for investors.
Supporters expect bill to unlock investment
A key update gives the central government power to set uniform charges on mineral-rich land across all states.
This should make things fairer and clearer for companies looking to mine here.
The bill also pushes for greater uniformity and predictability to the levy regime, with rules to curb non-uniform state taxes and unexpected cesses under Section 9D.
Supporters believe this will unlock capital investments, accelerate mineral exploration, and make domestic mineral production globally competitive.