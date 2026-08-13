Parliament passes MMDR Amendment Bill 2026 clarifying state mining taxes
India's Parliament just passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026.
Lok Sabha gave it the green light on August 12, and Rajya Sabha followed on August 13.
The bill is all about clarifying who gets to tax mining at the state level, and now it is waiting for the president's sign-off before it becomes official.
Centre sets mining levy terms
The big shift: the Bill seeks to give the Centre the power to prescribe conditions under which states can levy taxes, cess, or other charges on mining rights and mineral-bearing lands.
This update comes after a major Supreme Court ruling in 2024 confirmed states could levy their own taxes beyond royalties.
With these new amendments, things should get clearer for everyone in the mining sector, and some old tax disputes might finally get sorted out.