Parliament says UPI has nearly 554.9 million users under NPCI
Business
UPI has nearly 554.9 million users, according to Parliament's update today.
Run by NPCI, UPI keeps digital payments fast and easy for everyone, whether you're splitting bills or shopping online.
FY26 UPI handled 24,162cr transactions 314L/cr
In FY 2025-26, UPI handled 24,162 crore transactions worth ₹314 lakh crore.
To keep things safe, the Government, RBI, and NPCI have rolled out features like risk-based limits and extra protection for your linked mobile number.
NPCI expands UPI to 9 countries
NPCI is also taking UPI international: person-to-merchant payments are live in nine countries, while money transfers work in Nepal, Greece, and Singapore.
This is making life easier for Indian travelers and expats abroad.