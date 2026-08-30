Paschal Donohoe says AI will boost India's productivity and jobs
Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to shake things up in India, boosting productivity, creating new jobs, and improving daily life.
World Bank managing director and chief knowledge officer Paschal Donohoe shared these insights during his visit, pointing out that even with global challenges like supply chain disruptions, the economy remains resilient.
Only 4.5% jobs face AI risk
Donohoe highlighted that only 4.5% of jobs in developing economies like India are at risk from AI (compared to 14.2% in richer countries), which means there's real potential for inclusive growth here.
Sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, farming, and food could see major job opportunities as AI gets adopted.
In agriculture especially, farmers are already using AI to provide better expertise on crops and tackle pests, with work underway to put voice-activated AI in local languages to help small farmers get vital info.
World Bank commits to India's AI
Donohoe emphasized the need for localized AI solutions so India can stay strong economically and grow sustainably.
The World Bank is committed to backing India's efforts as it navigates both the benefits and risks of this tech revolution.