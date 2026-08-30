Paschal Donohoe says AI will boost India's productivity and jobs

Donohoe highlighted that only 4.5% of jobs in developing economies like India are at risk from AI (compared to 14.2% in richer countries), which means there's real potential for inclusive growth here.

Sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, farming, and food could see major job opportunities as AI gets adopted.

In agriculture especially, farmers are already using AI to provide better expertise on crops and tackle pests, with work underway to put voice-activated AI in local languages to help small farmers get vital info.