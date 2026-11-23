Pat Gelsinger urges 10,000-fold efficiency to revive Moore's Law
At the COSM Technology Summit 2026, former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger pushed back against claims that chip innovation is slowing down.
He said we need way more than just small upgrades, calling for a massive 10,000-fold leap in computing efficiency, and believes real breakthroughs across engineering are the way to revive Moore's Law.
"Incremental improvements won't get us there," he shared.
Gelsinger backs xLight and Alva Energy
Now a general partner at Playground Global, Gelsinger is investing in startups like xLight and Alva Energy to fix power and equipment delays holding back AI hardware.
He's confident the next wave of big ideas is coming, saying after 40+ years in semiconductors: "Our greatest innovations are still ahead!"