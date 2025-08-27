Next Article
Patanjali Foods announces 2-for-1 bonus share issue
Patanjali Foods is giving shareholders two extra shares for every one they already own—a pretty big bonus move announced on August 22, 2025.
The new shares are coming straight from the company's surplus reserves, so if you're already holding some Patanjali stock, your portfolio's about to look a lot fuller.
What to keep in mind
To get these bonus shares, make sure your holdings are in your demat account by the record date: September 11, 2025.
While the total number of shares will go up, don't expect your overall investment value to change much—the market usually adjusts prices after a bonus issue.
Patanjali says this step shows their confidence in future growth and financial strength.