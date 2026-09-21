Patanjali Foods stock rises nearly 15% after FY2027 growth reaffirmation

Patanjali Foods's stock just enjoyed a four-session rally, rising nearly 15% after the company doubled down on its growth goals for fiscal 2027.

Even with this boost, shares are still down about 30% for the year, much more than the Nifty 50's 10.7% drop.

CEO Sanjeev Asthana is optimistic, expecting 18-20% growth in FMCG and steady gains in food and edible oils, but admits rural demand is lagging thanks to poor monsoons.