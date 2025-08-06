Patanjali Foods to announce Q1 results on August 14
Patanjali Foods, the FMCG brand backed by Baba Ramdev, is set to reveal its financial performance for April-June on August 14, 2025.
The board will review both standalone and consolidated results, plus the auditors' report.
In line with trading rules, buying or selling company shares will be paused from August 14 until two days after the results drop.
Patanjali Foods just approved a 2:1 bonus share issue
Big news for investors: Patanjali Foods just okayed a 2:1 bonus share issue—so if you own one share, you'll get two more (pending shareholder approval).
The record date hasn't been announced yet.
On August 6, 2025, shares were trading slightly lower at ₹1,830.40.
The company is now India's 2nd-biggest edible oil brand
Patanjali Foods is now India's second-biggest edible oil brand and leads in soya protein with up to a 40% market share.
Its FMCG business made up about 30% of revenue this year.