Patanjali Foods to announce Q1 results on August 14 Business Aug 06, 2025

Patanjali Foods, the FMCG brand backed by Baba Ramdev, is set to reveal its financial performance for April-June on August 14, 2025.

The board will review both standalone and consolidated results, plus the auditors' report.

In line with trading rules, buying or selling company shares will be paused from August 14 until two days after the results drop.