Patanjali Foods's stock dips 2% post-best-ever annual revenue
Patanjali Foods's stock slipped 2% on Thursday to ₹1,761.20, despite the company posting its best-ever annual revenue of ₹34,156.97 crore and a net profit of ₹1,300.71 crore for FY25—a huge turnaround from its loss back in FY19.
Why the dip?
The dip isn't necessarily about weak performance—Patanjali's earnings per share jumped from -0.32 in FY19 to 35.94 in FY25, and they even rolled out bonus shares and dividends recently.
The drop may be more about short-term profit-taking as midcap stocks see some volatility.
Looking at the bigger picture
Even with today's slide, Patanjali's fundamentals are solid: low debt (just 0.07 debt-to-equity) and a return on equity above 11%.
For anyone watching the markets or thinking long-term, that's a sign the company's staying power is strong despite the ups and downs.