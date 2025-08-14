Why Schaeffler India's stock is down despite strong earnings

Revenue and profit jump for Schaeffler

The company's revenue hit ₹2,352.59 crore last quarter (up from ₹2,174.41 crore in March), and net profit climbed to ₹287.11 crore.

For the full year FY24, revenue jumped to ₹8,232.38 crore and profit reached ₹938.86 crore—both up from last year.

Schaeffler is also rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹28 per share this April, showing they're serious about sharing their success.