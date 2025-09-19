Next Article
Patanjali responds to Dabur ad claims
Patanjali is pushing back after the Delhi High Court issued an interim injunction against its ads that called Dabur Chyawanprash "ordinary" and suggested their own was better.
The court said these ads were unfairly negative toward Dabur and warned Patanjali about making appeals without solid proof.
Here's how it all started
This whole spat started in July when Dabur complained that Patanjali was claiming exclusive know-how on chyawanprash.
The court quickly ordered Patanjali to change its ads, and now both sides are gearing up for another hearing on September 23, 2025, to sort things out further.