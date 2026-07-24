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Home / News / Business News / Patreon lays off 20% of workforce
Patreon lays off 20% of workforce
The decision affects around 93 employees

Patreon lays off 20% of workforce

By Mudit Dube
Jul 24, 2026
10:43 am
What's the story

Patreon, the popular content subscription platform, has announced a major layoff, cutting 20% of its workforce. The decision affects around 93 employees. CEO Jack Conte informed the staff about this in a memo on Thursday. He said that while Patreon's core business remains strong, it needs to adapt to market changes and adjust its cost structure for stability.

AI influence

Layoffs not due to AI, says Conte

In his memo, Conte emphasized that the decision isn't about replacing employees with AI.

He said, "The more we have learned to use these new tools, the clearer it has become that they are not substitutes for the creativity, judgment, detail orientation, or craftsmanship that our teammates have in spades."

He added that "AI has fundamentally transformed the tech industry," including how we work and communicate.

Restructuring plans

Restructuring and severance packages

Along with the layoffs, Conte also announced a restructuring of Patreon's operations. This includes "flattening" its organizational chart and refocusing teams on top priorities.

Affected employees will be given at least 16 weeks of severance pay, plus an additional week for every year worked.

They will also get healthcare coverage until the end of the year and a $1,500 stipend to replace their company laptop.

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AI protection

Patreon partners with Cloudflare to combat AI scraping

Last week, Patreon announced a partnership with internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare.

The collaboration aims to directly block access to AI bots that train their models on creators' work without permission.

The move comes as online publishers and creators are struggling with AI companies using their work for training purposes.

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