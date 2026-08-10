Paulraj of Divine Chit Funds arrested for alleged ₹9Cr fraud
Business
Paulraj, who ran Divine Chit Funds in Kadayalumoodu, was arrested after allegedly scamming more than 90 people out of ₹9 crore.
The case kicked off when Satheesh Kumar reported that he paid ₹8.83 lakh into a chit scheme but never got his money back.
Paulraj apparently delayed payments and then disappeared with his family.
DCB seeks other alleged victims
Police found Paulraj had pulled the same trick on many others.
He was caught in Chennai on Sunday and is now in judicial custody.
The DCB is asking anyone else who lost money to come forward and help with the investigation.