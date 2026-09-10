Pay10 debuts interoperable cross border payments platform at GFF 2026
Pay10 showcased its interoperable payments platform designed to make it easier for Indian businesses to trade internationally.
Showcased at GFF 2026, the platform brings together cross-border payments, digital wallets, and fund transfers, all while connecting global commerce with local systems like UPI.
Pay10 spans 5 countries, RBI licensed
Pay10's network now spans five countries, backed by licenses from top regulators such as RBI and Bank Al-Maghrib.
Its "Collect Globally. Settle Locally." approach is aimed at enabling businesses to participate in international commerce while connecting payment acceptance, collections, and settlements across markets.
Dr. Atul Mehta on simplifying payments
CEO Dr. Atul Mehta summed it up: the company's focus was to make payments simpler for consumers and businesses while building the infrastructure needed to connect local payment systems with global commerce.
It's all about helping Indian companies join the global economy without hassle.