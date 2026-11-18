Payment companies press government and NPCI for UPI MDR date
Payment companies are pressing the government and NPCI for a clear date on when new fees, called merchant discount rate (MDR), will kick in for certain UPI payments.
The rollout, meant for October 15, got pushed back after Diwali because of worries about extra costs during the festive season.
Now, everyone is left waiting.
PCI flags uncertainty slowing digital payments
Without a set date, payment companies say it is hard to plan or invest in digital payment systems, especially since they are already dealing with rising costs and delayed government incentives.
PCI has flagged that this uncertainty is slowing down efforts to grow digital payments, particularly in rural areas, and industry executives are urging officials to sort things out soon.