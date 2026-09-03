PayPal lays off about 600 Indian staff across 3 cities
Business
PayPal just let go of about 600 people across its Indian offices, roughly 10% of its local staff.
Teams in tech, engineering, operations, payments, and finance were hit in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
Employees found out during a virtual call on August 31, 2026; they lost system access right away and were offered one month's severance plus job placement help.
PayPal targets 20% cuts $1.5B savings
This move is part of PayPal's bigger plan to shrink its global workforce by 20% over the next two to three years and deliver at least $1.5 billion in gross run-rate savings over the same period.
Layoffs also happened in Ireland the same day.
India is actually PayPal's biggest tech hub outside the US handling everything from payments to AI and cloud infrastructure.